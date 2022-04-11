Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $227,000 Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMH stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.