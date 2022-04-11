Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,201,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $386.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 3.36.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

