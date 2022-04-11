Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 40,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,147,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,832.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 871,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,087,171 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.