Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Down 6.7%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 2,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 336,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $839.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

