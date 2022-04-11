Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for onsemi’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of onsemi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.13. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

NASDAQ ON opened at $52.73 on Monday. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

