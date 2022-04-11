Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the year.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:STRC opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.