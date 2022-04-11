Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 850.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,841 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.60% of Resources Connection worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Resources Connection by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Resources Connection by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $582.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

In other Resources Connection news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

