Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 118.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 46.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

