REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

REVG stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in REV Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,289,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after buying an additional 114,516 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 106.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in REV Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,559,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after buying an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REV Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

