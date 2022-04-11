Reviewing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 8.33% 46.70% 4.62% First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 7 1 2.73 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $52.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.56%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 93.01%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.30 billion 1.51 $108.64 million $2.20 18.38 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.18 -$2.11 million N/A N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

