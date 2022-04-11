RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 148 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.60.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT opened at $266.41 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.