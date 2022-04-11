RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.