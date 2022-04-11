RFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,182 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Origin Bancorp worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

