RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $75.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.16 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

