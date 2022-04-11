RFG Advisory LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,232,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,314.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,697,000 after buying an additional 47,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $780.00 to $685.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $500.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $650.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $486.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.