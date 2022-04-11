RFG Advisory LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 470,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,455,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 78,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

