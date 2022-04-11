RFG Advisory LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,512 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $217.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.