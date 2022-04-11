RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

