RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,843 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $2,318,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $94.03 on Monday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $90.27 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

