RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $293.04 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

