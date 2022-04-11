RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 1,177 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Okta by 129.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 129.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.22.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $142.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.45. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

