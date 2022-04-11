RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,605 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

RYT stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $261.48 and a 52-week high of $327.81.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.