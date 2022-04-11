RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 336,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

