RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $126,053,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,723,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,300,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after buying an additional 341,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $75,686,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.05. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $165.26 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.38.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

