RFG Advisory LLC Sells 174 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 818,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,911,000 after acquiring an additional 187,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $122.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.88.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

