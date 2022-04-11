RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 253,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 142,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

