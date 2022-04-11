RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of -0.34.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

