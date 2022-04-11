Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

RHUHF opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

