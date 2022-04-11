Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,100 ($66.89) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,348.63.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $80.28 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

