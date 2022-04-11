Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.15. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.