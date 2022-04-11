Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.00.
NYSE:RAD opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.
About Rite Aid (Get Rating)
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rite Aid (RAD)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.