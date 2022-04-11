Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:RAD opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,425,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after buying an additional 385,629 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the third quarter worth $6,733,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

