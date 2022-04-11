RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

RSF traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,428. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

