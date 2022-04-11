RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $12.75. RLJ Lodging Trust shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 7,303 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.99%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,955,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,953,000 after buying an additional 402,540 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,344,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,845,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

