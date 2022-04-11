Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 17,145 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Xperi worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 420,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xperi’s payout ratio is -37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPER. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

