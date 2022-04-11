Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS opened at $276.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.56.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.75 by $6.93. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

DDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

In other news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.