Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.29 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 412.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

