Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Wayfair by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wayfair by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,314,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of NYSE W opened at $112.09 on Monday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $339.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.