Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 101,209 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3,031.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,209 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NOV by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NOV by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 243,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in NOV by 345.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 289,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

