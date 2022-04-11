Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP opened at $102.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.