Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 311 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

