Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 69,332 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,332 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Plains GP worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,705,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Plains GP by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

