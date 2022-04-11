Robert W. Baird Cuts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.64% from the company’s previous close.

FLNC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.81.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $11.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $907,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

