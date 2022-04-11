Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI opened at $58.49 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.