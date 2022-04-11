Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.90 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($4.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.40) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.49) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.84) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.92 ($4.31).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.