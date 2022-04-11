Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €780.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €780.00 ($857.14) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MC. UBS Group set a €807.00 ($886.81) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($824.18) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($901.10) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($858.24) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €746.00 ($819.78) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €781.73 ($859.04).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €7.70 ($8.46) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €631.70 ($694.18). The company had a trading volume of 382,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($214.78) and a one year high of €260.55 ($286.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €651.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €675.31.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

