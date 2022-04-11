Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 370

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 370 ($4.85) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.48) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 506.43 ($6.64).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 331.40 ($4.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 379.19. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 320 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.88). The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

