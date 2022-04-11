Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,415 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after buying an additional 648,016 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $20,914,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 476,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 359,403 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

