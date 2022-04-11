Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

