Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,836 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $116.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $253.06.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

