Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 3,179.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 362,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $447,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $374.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.92. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

